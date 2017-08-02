Hopkins Co. community comes together for Team Hopkins Day

Thousands of people showed up at a massive food drive in Madisonville.

It was all for "Team Hopkins Day". It benefits their local food bank.

Hopkins County school district faculty, staff and students packed the halls, bringing with them food donations for the Christian food bank of Hopkins County.

Those donations will be used to feed people in need across the county this week.

Madisonville North Hopkins High School came out on top last fall during the Sunrise School Spirit challenge, bringing in 36,000 pounds of food. The district says it was that success that inspired Team Hopkins Day.

"We are so excited! There's so much energy in this room. people are just pouring in, bringing all their canned goods with them. It is truly a reflection of one team, one mission, one community." Superintendent, Hopkins County Schools D.D. Ashby.

No word yet on how much food the drive brought in.

And Sunrise School Spirit, a community canned food drive for the Tri-State Food Bank will be back in just a few weeks.

Friday mornings this fall, we'll be live at area high schools as the students rise to the challenge of helping the hungry in the community. And we still have a few dates open so it's not too late for your school to join us for the first time or come back again.

