EPD: Man facing murder charge after woman's body found in car

A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman was found dead in a car outside an Evansville home.

Police said a 911 call came in around 10 p.m. Tuesday from a neighbor on East Oregon Street. The caller said 37-year-old Charles Herron ran up to them and said he had killed his wife.

We're told officers quickly arrived on the scene and found a woman's body inside a parked car.

Police blocked off that area near North Fares Avenue as they investigated. The SWAT team was also called in. Officers were able to get in the home about three hours later.

Police said Herron was taken into custody right away when authorities entered the house. He was then taken to police headquarters to be questioned.

After investigators talked to him, Herron was arrested on a murder charge.

We don't yet know how the woman in the car died. The coroner's office is involved in the investigation, which we're told is in its early stages.

We'll keep you updated.

