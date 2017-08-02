Allen Plays Hero in Otters' Extra Inning Win

Josh Allen’s solo home run in the top of the 10thinning helped push the Evansville Otters past the Normal Cornbelters 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Evansville (38-29) was leading entering the ninth inning before the Cornbelters tied it up on an RBI single from Justin Fletcher.

Normal (31-36) had a runner on third base with nobody out in the bottom of the 10th, but was unable to score the tying run for a second time.

Evansville jumped out to an early lead in the first three innings.

In the first inning, Cornbelters starter Sixto Torres walked three batters, including Jeff Gardner and John Schultz each with the bases loaded, to make it 2-0.

Then in the third inning, a two RBI single from Gardner brought home Josh Allen and Dane Phillips.

Brandon Soat added on an RBI double to score Gardner, and a Kolten Yamaguchi RBI score Luke Lowery to make it 6-0.

The Cornbelters answered back.

In the fourth inning, a sacrifice fly from Jesus Solarzano scored Aaron Dudley.

Then Diego Cedeno hit an RBI triple to bring home Nolan Meadows to make it 6-2.

In the sixth inning, the margin would narrow further.

An RBI double from Solarzano scored Dudley for a second time.

Miguel Torres hit a sacrifice fly to score Meadows, and an RBI single from Cedeno to score Solarzano made it 6-5 in favor of the Otters.

In the bottom of the ninth, Otters closer Randy McCurry walked the leadoff man Cedeno to put the tying run on base.

A stolen base and a a throwing error from Yamaguchi put Cedeno on third and Flethcer was able to hit an RBI single to tie it up.

Josh Allen’s heroics in the top of the 10th inning proved to be enough.

Randy McCurry recorded the win for the Otters.

It was McCurry’s third win in his last four appearances.

Francisco Carillo took the loss for the Cornbelters.

Otters starter Shane Weedman went five innings in his first start since June 10.

Weedman struck out two, walked two, and gave up five earned runs on six hits.

The Otters and the Cornbelters will resume the series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

Fans can listen on 91.5 WUEV with Lucas Corley providing play-by-play coverage.

Evansville returns home to Bosse Field on Aug. 8 to open a series against the Florence Freedom, the first game of a six-game homestand.

