National Night Out brings thousands together in Evansville

Cops and kids came together from all over the country for National Night Out on Tuesday.

Thousands packed Wesselman Park in Evansville for the event. The rain held off for most of the evening the area, and the children were all smiles.

That's what the event is all about, connecting neighbors with those who wear uniforms.

For over 25-years in Evansville, it's been an up close and personal way for children and their families to meet local first responders. In conjunction with millions of people around the country, National Night Out brings crime and drug prevention awareness to light.

It also helps generate support in local anti-crime efforts.

"This is the way to interact and show them the equipment we have, like the motorcycles behind me, our guardian vehicles, SWAT trucks, k9's will be out here," Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin told 14 News. "The little kids get to meet us, see that we're humans. We're just like they are, and they see us while we're not enforcing the law."

