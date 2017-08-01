National Night Out brings thousands together in Evansville

The plan for the I-69 corridor just dropped from five potential crossings to three.More >>
The plan for the I-69 corridor just dropped from five potential crossings to three.More >>
Cops and kids came together from all over the country for National Night Out on Tuesday.More >>
Cops and kids came together from all over the country for National Night Out on Tuesday.More >>
Every two weeks, Eli Harting throws on his safety vest and hits the road with his dad to collect cans across the community.More >>
Every two weeks, Eli Harting throws on his safety vest and hits the road with his dad to collect cans across the community.More >>
New information in the ongoing search for an inmate who escaped from the Ohio County jail.More >>
New information in the ongoing search for an inmate who escaped from the Ohio County jail.More >>
A total solar eclipse is something that is rare and when it does happen, not everyone gets to enjoy the experience. Even though we will be able to see 99 percent of the eclipse, the difference that 1% will be amazing. So, Many people will be jumping in cars and traveling to see Totality on August 21st.More >>
A total solar eclipse is something that is rare and when it does happen, not everyone gets to enjoy the experience. Even though we will be able to see 99 percent of the eclipse, the difference that 1% will be amazing. So, Many people will be jumping in cars and traveling to see Totality on August 21st.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.More >>
The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>