'Phone calls' regarding inmate's escape planning made to Ohio Co. jail prior to escape

New information in the ongoing search for an inmate who escaped from the Ohio County jail.

We are told deputies, are not entirely surprised 48-year-old Arnold McKenney tried to escape. Police say it was an opportunity McKenney couldn't resist as he was set for sentencing in just a couple of days.

So when the lock on the door malfunctioned, while deputies were booking a new inmate, McKenney took advantage of it.

Police think McKenney didn't plan the escape. It happened on the spot.

But Ohio County Deputy Thomas Marret tells us his department received a few tips leading up to McKenney's getaway.

"We received phone calls days prior, where he was indicating that he was planning on escaping," Deputy Marret explained. "There was an additional inmate out on a work detail in the jail who appeared to be a look out while he was manipulating the door lock."

Harley Roebke, 23-years-old, has been charged for his role in the escape. According to a press release from KSP, Roebke, who is also an inmate, provided lookout for McKenney.

Roebke is charged with one count of Complicity to Escape.

Because McKenney is facing time in prison on a rape and sodomy conviction, police are concerned he may feel like he doesn't have anything to lose. And while there's no indication he's armed, he's still considered dangerous.

