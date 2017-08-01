County Officials talking 2018 budget, more than $94m requested

A total solar eclipse is something that is rare and when it does happen, not everyone gets to enjoy the experience. Even though we will be able to see 99 percent of the eclipse, the difference that 1% will be amazing. So, Many people will be jumping in cars and traveling to see Totality on August 21st.More >>
County Auditor Brian Gerth tells 14 News more than 94 million dollars has been requested for the 2018 budget.More >>
Crews have been hard at work this summer on several projects around the district.More >>
Every two weeks, Eli Harting throws on his safety vest and hits the road with his dad to collect cans across the community.More >>
About six-months ago, crews installed something called a "Brute Bin" in Pigeon Creek and it was supposed to snag trash and debris in the water.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A beach attendant took a big umbrella, swung it like a baseball bat, hit the alleged gunman in the face and knocked him out.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
Authorities confirm all 12 inmates who escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday have now been recaptured.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
