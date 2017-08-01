County Officials talking 2018 budget, more than $94m requested

County Auditor Brian Gerth tells 14 News more than $94 million has been requested for the 2018 budget.

Sheriff Dave Wedding is just one of several county leaders to go before the council on Tuesday. He came with a proposed budget of approximately $19 million.

He says this year, the Sheriff's Office is on course to having a pretty good budget. Wedding says that will hopefully help with the ongoing problem of overcrowding in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

We're told the Sheriff's Office is reimbursed $35 a day by the state to house those inmates. Wedding is working to increase that to $50 a day. He says, as the number of inmates goes up, so does the cost of keeping them in jail.

Sheriff Wedding has been working hard to try and expand the facility. Maximum capacity in the jail is 550 inmates. Right now there are more than 730. That makes Vanderburgh County one of the largest jails in the State. He says the county is on track to book in over 9,300 inmates this year.

In order to balance the budget, we're told the county is also trying to trim approximately 4 million dollars from the spending plan. At the same time, the council President wants to find a way to give raises to county employees.

County Council President John Montrastelle says it's been three years since any county employee has gotten a rise.

Montrastelle says if not a pay raise, the 715 county employees should get some sort of bonus at the end of the year

For the most part, county council says department heads realize how much property tax caps limit the amount of money each department gets. That's why a lot of the proposed budgets are relatively flat and some even have decreases from last year.

The meetings continues on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. when more department heads with meet with the county council.

