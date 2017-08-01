Several summer projects take shape at EVSC

It's back to school for EVSC students one week from Wednesday. Crews have been hard at work on several summer projects around the district.

Behind one of EVSC's longest standing educational buildings is Enlow Stadium at Bosse School.

"What I think this says to the Bosse community is that you are worthy of our very best and we expect your best," Superintendent David Smith said.

What was once out of date, is getting a brand new look and feel. A brand new track at Bosse school is pushing the visitor bleachers back. Workers begin on the asphalt Tuesday.

"Frankly, they had a track that was not conducive for high school. It was a 4-lane track and eventually it would run you into the wall of the building," Smith stated.

The Superintendent says he hopes this is the first of many projects to come at Enlow Stadium.

Across town, construction continues at McCutchanville Elementary.

"It really is designed for 21st century learning."

The new school is able to accommodate around 1,000 students. The project is on time and under budget.

14 News was able to talk to the project supervisor of the school construction and he says later this week their focus is going to be on the gymnasium roof.

"We do have a design element that will allow us to expand that school a minimal cost," Smith explained.

The school is expected to be under roof by Thanksgiving and open to students next fall.

"We anticipate having 750-800 student when it opens a year from now."

The track at Bosse school should be ready to go in the coming weeks. We're told it'll be red to match school colors.

Other district projects include new roofing, parking lot paving, and a whole lot of cleaning.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.