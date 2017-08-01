6-year-old Jasper boy starts recycling service

Every two weeks, 6-year-old Eli Harting throws on his safety vest and hits the road with his dad to collect cans across the community.

"It's good for the environment and I like doing it and it's just really fun for me," said Harting.

Last summer, after watching his grandpa use a can crusher and turn the cans in to Jasper Salvage, Eli came up with a plan to start his own can recycling service. He said at first he would just pick up cans from family members, but after word spread he expanded to other people who heard about what he was trying to do.

"I mostly like picking up from people and crushing the cans," added Eli.

After picking up the cans, Eli leaves a nice note in their mailboxes, and heads out to Jasper Salvage to turn them in.

"Eli he is just a joy to have here and have him come in he's so young and so enthusiastic about recycling I mean it is great to see someone so young be so involved with the environment," said Janet Judd with Jasper Salvage.

He recently expanded his business by adding a recycling bin to his front yard, so people can drop of their cans.

With every can he recycles, he's doing more than saving the planet.

He donates the tabs to the Ronald McDonald House, and is using the money he gets back to save up for college, and a bigger truck for his business.

If you'd like to be added to the route, email rhartings@yahoo.com. If you'd like to drop off your cans, the address is 582 Saint Charles Street, Jasper IN 47546.

