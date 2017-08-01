Brute Bin experiencing issues 6-months after being placed in Pigeon Creek

About six-months ago, crews installed something called a "Brute Bin" in Pigeon Creek and it was supposed to snag trash and debris in the water.

14 News was there when Elastec crews first installed the device. Crews put it in a specific location expecting the water flow to be a lot heavier than it is.

We are told the device has had some trouble operating the way it's supposed to.

Storm Water Coordinator Karan Barnhill says, it works correctly when it rains, and the water flows. But once the water drops again, a lot of the trash and debris the brute bin has collected, back flows out onto the banks.

In the six-months it's been here, we are told crews have been checking on the device once a week and have had to make some minor adjustments. We are also told there is a camera that watches the device 24/7.

Crews are considering moving the device in hope that it will collect more debris, but they have to get a permit first.

"I really think that it would be a wonderful mechanism for collecting trash, we just have to work out those little kinks," Barnhill explained.

No word on when the brute bin could be moved, but officials say they are still considering buying the device. We're told it will sit in its new location for another 6 months once its moved.

