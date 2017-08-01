Preliminary plans approved for rezoning of 160-acres

Henderson City-Planning Commission just approved preliminary plans that would rezone over 160 acres in one city neighborhood.

Just about every home in the neighborhood has signs protesting the rezoning. On Tuesday, we got a hold of the master site plan submitted to the commission.

We are told the hope is to rezone two areas of about 30 acres into single-family home lots. The remaining 134 acres of the abandoned golf course is to be rezoned to agricultural land.

Homeowners we spoke to say they are not frustrated with the residential rezoning. But, they are concerned about the unknown of what could be built on potential rezoned farm land.

"I put an addition on two years ago significant," explained Tony Drury, resident of Wolf Hills. "And you know I stand to lose big, you know, if the property values continue to go down at the rate they have been, and I think over the last well since the golf course closed down it's 10%." >

The rezoning meeting is slated for august 15th on the third floor of the metro building, even residents are saying , that's not going to fit all of the people that plan to be there.

