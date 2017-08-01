Evansville Museum helping residents make the most of the upcoming solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is something that is rare and when it does happen, not everyone gets to enjoy the experience.

Even though we will be able to see 99% of the eclipse, the difference that 1% will be amazing.

So, many people will be jumping in cars and traveling to see Totality on August 21st. But, there is a lot of information that you need to know about the eclipse before you head out.

Such as where to see it, what it will look like, and what you need to know to stay safe and you will find a lot of that information at the new exhibit at the Evansville museum.

“It’s been a long time since anybody in the Tri-State has been able to get in a vehicle and drive to a solar eclipse, in fact it’s been 38 years," explained Mitch Luman, Director Of Science Experiences. "With interest being so high we’ve put together the information that people in the Tri-State are going to need to know about what eclipses are why they happen why they don’t happen every month and a few tips on how to observe this because ya know you can’t really look at the sun safely without the right protection.”

The exhibit will be open during regular museum hours Tuesday through Sunday and this Friday from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m., they will be offering free admission.