New field expected to be ready for Jasper's football season

Jasper High School's new football field is just about ready.

Athletic Director, Andy Noblitt, says the nearly $900,000 Joe Rohleder Field will certainly be ready for the start of the season and the Wildcats will start practicing on it next week. Noblitt says everything is installed, but they aren't allowed to walk across the track around it just yet.

The track was also part of the renovation, but we are told that won't be complete until next Spring. Noblitt says this artificial turf field gives the players a competitive edge and ultimately more practice time.

"From a practice standpoint, we know that if we get rain during the day we won't have to be in a parking lot with our old practice field," Athletic Director Noblitt explained. "We would have to be on pavement instead if it rains during the day as long as there is no lighting we can practice each and every day."

Noblitt is encouraging the community to come out to the first scrimmage on the new field, next Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.