30 students to kick-off new school year in style after shopping spree

Some Tri-State kids got a back-to-school shopping spree on Tuesday.

Academy Sports and Outdoors gave $100 gift cards to 30 students to shop for anything they need to kick-off the new school year. It's part of the store's annual, chain-wide donation program.

Store employees say the reaction from the kids is priceless.

"It's really hard to pick a favorite moment, I mean I think if I had to pick a favorite it would be just watching them walk in the store getting their gift card and sprinting to the first area they want to go which is usually footwear," explained Aaron Singer, Store Director for Academy Sports. "Everyone likes to have an awesome new pair of shoes to go back to school in."

This is an annual event that Academy Sports and Outdoors participates in conjunction with Hangers, a Non-Profit that serves EVSC students in need.

