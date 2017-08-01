Initial court appearance held for man believed to have supplied lethal heroin

The man believed to have supplied the heroin that killed an Evansville man last week was in court on Tuesday.

David Dimmett, 36-years-old, had his initial hearing as he is now facing more than half a dozen drug related charges. Two of those charges could be enhanced, plus the possibility of a habitual offender enhancement.

Booked on July 26, Dimmett remains in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center. He appeared in court for an initial hearing by video on Tuesday, claiming to understand the charges brought against him.

In all, he faces seven charges, two of which could be enhanced if he's found guilty. Plus, the possibility of one habitual offender enhancement.

Investigators believe Dimmett supplied the fatal batch of heroin that killed Kourtney Fields on July 25, 2017..

We reached out to the Prosecutor's office, who says they have requested and are waiting for autopsy results surrounding Fields' death. Fields was laid to rest over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dimmett's bond is set at $25,000 cash. He is set to be back in court on August 21 at 2 p.m.

