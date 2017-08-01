Man who hit and killed Darmstadt jogger sentenced

The man who hit and killed a jogger in Darmstadt in 2016 has been sentenced in the case.

Court records show Coleman Sheridan pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He's been sentenced to three months in jail, 18 months on drug abuse probation, and nine months on regular probation.

Sheridan's license will be suspended for one year.

Authorities say in September, 51-year-old Janet S. Gries, of Darmstadt was jogging near the 4-H center in the early morning hours.

They say Sheridan reached down for a can of tobacco and hit Gries, killing her.

Sheridan was arrested in December.

