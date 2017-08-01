Man who hit and killed Darmstadt jogger sentenced

Henderson City-Planning Commission just approved preliminary plans that would rezone over 160 acres in one city neighborhood.More >>
Jasper High School's new football field is just about ready.More >>
Some Tri-State kids got a back-to-school shopping spree today in Evansville. Academy Sports and Outdoors gave $100 gift cards to 30 students to shop for anything they need to kick off the new school year.More >>
The man believed to have supplied the heroin that killed an Evansville man last week was in court on Tuesday.More >>
Court records show Coleman Sheridan pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
Authorities have released the name of the child who was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.More >>
