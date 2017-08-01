Benefit concert planned for Princeton organization that helps fo - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Benefit concert planned for Princeton organization that helps foster kids

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Ryan Stevenson (Source: Isaiah 1:17 Project Facebook) Ryan Stevenson (Source: Isaiah 1:17 Project Facebook)
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

A concert is planned to help benefit the Isaiah 1:17 Project in Princeton.

We've told you about the non-profit before. They help provide local children entering foster care with new clothes and essential items inside a "blessing bag."

The concert called "For His Children" will feature Christian music artist Ryan Stevenson.

It's at Princeton Community High School on August 20 at 5:30 p.m. 

The group is hoping to sell several hundred more tickets to provide their organization with the funding they need. 

Click here for ticket information. 

Stevenson is a touring artist who is opening for the popular Christian group MercyMe this fall.

A show at the Ford Center in Evansville is planned for October. 

Stevenson sent out a special video message for the concert in Princeton. 

