Motorcycle driver hurt in Warrick Co. crash

Authorities with the Warrick County Sheriff's office are investigating a crash that left a motorcycle driver seriously hurt.

It happened around 9:15 Monday night on Interstate 69 near the Covert Ave. exit.

Deputies say speed is likely a factor.

They say Joshua Weinhandl hit a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Deputies say no other vehicles were involved, but the motorcycle traveled all the way across the road after the crash.

That's why the entire roadway was closed down while deputies investigated.

They say Weinhandl was taken to St. Vincent with serious injuries.

A crowdfunding listing for Weinhandl's medical bills says he's now in an Indianapolis hospital.

