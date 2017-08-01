Motorcycle driver hurt in Warrick Co. crash

Authorities with the Warrick County Sheriff's office are investigating a crash that left a motorcycle driver seriously hurt. It happened around 9:15 Monday night.More >>
Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire. Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg.More >>
Two police officers rescued a woman from a fire inside her home in Oakland City.More >>
It was the Summer Block Party at Bend Gate Elementary School in Henderson on Monday.More >>
The project to remove lead from the soil in the Jacobsville neighborhood, which began 10 years ago, continues in 12 surrounding neighborhoods today.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
Officials with the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning at Spring Lake Estates mobile home park off Stocks Dairy Road.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.More >>
