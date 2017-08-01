Police officers rescue Oakland City woman from fire

Two police officers rescued a woman from a fire inside her home in Oakland City.

The fire was called in by the woman just after three o'clock Tuesday morning from her home in the 400 block of Alfrell St.

The police officers quickly arrived at the scene and got her out. She was then taken to an Evansville hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within the hour to one room.

We're told a firefighter also received a minor injury after a ceiling fan fell on him. He was treated at the scene.

The Oakland City fire chief says the fire is not believed to be suspicious but an official cause, though, is still under investigation.

