Watch now on Sunrise: Woman, firefighter hurt in house fire; escaped inmate update

Two police officers rescued a woman from a house fire overnight in Gibson County. We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates throughout the morning. Also, authorities are still searching for a dangerous man who escaped from the Ohio County jail. Plus, Byron will let us know when rain will return to the forecast.
Two police officers rescued a woman from a fire inside her home in Oakland City.More >>
Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire. Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg.More >>
It was the Summer Block Party at Bend Gate Elementary School in Henderson on Monday.More >>
The project to remove lead from the soil in the Jacobsville neighborhood, which began 10 years ago, continues in 12 surrounding neighborhoods today.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Jail. Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
