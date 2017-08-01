Several Jasper streets closing for improvement projects

Many traffic alerts begin Tuesday in Jasper.

The street department and contractor, ReJuv Tech, is expected to start the next phase of pavement preservation in several areas of town.

While crews are paving, streets will be shut down for about two hours as the pavement drys.

This process will continue through Friday. Of course, the work is depending the weather forecast.

Here's a list of those streets where crews will be working:

-Birk Drive from 26th to 26th

-Alois Court from 26th to 26th

-Silas Court from Birk Drive to end of the cul-de-sac

-Martin Court from Birk Drive to end of the cul-de-sac

-W. 26th Street from Highway 231 to the nursing home

-Sunset Drive from Schuetter Road to North End

-St. Charles Street from Highway 56 to Schuetter Road

-41st Street to the Badenstrasse Intersection

-Mannheim Road from Badenstrasse to 42nd Street

-Rhinestrasse from 43rd to 45th

-Market Street from 28th to Northwood Avenue

-Skyview Drive from W. 5th to 400W

-Northwood Avenue from Newton to Westwood

-Meridian Road from 3rd Avenue past the bridge

-3rd & Westlin to all of Sunshine Drive

-Sunshine Drive from Division to Shelyn

-9th Street from Bartley heading east

-Carroll Street from 10th to 13th

Another project is also set to start at the same time. The Jasper Street Department and the Dubois County Highway Department is expected to close County Road 400 West on Tuesday.

The closure will start just south of Brescher Drive to just south of Skyview Drive. Crews are stabilizing soil in that area.

Work will last about one week, depending on the weather.

Those who live on Brescher Drive will be able to get to State Road 56 by heading north on County Road 400 West.

