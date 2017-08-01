Several Jasper streets closing for improvement projects

Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire. Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg.More >>
Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire. Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg.More >>
It was the Summer Block Party at Bend Gate Elementary School in Henderson on Monday.More >>
It was the Summer Block Party at Bend Gate Elementary School in Henderson on Monday.More >>
The project to remove lead from the soil in the Jacobsville neighborhood, which began 10 years ago, continues in 12 surrounding neighborhoods today.More >>
The project to remove lead from the soil in the Jacobsville neighborhood, which began 10 years ago, continues in 12 surrounding neighborhoods today.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Jail. Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Jail. Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night.More >>
Audubon Metals announced today that the aluminum producer will expand it's plant and add 39 full-time jobs.More >>
Audubon Metals announced today that the aluminum producer will expand it's plant and add 39 full-time jobs.More >>