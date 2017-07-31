Students, parents meet teachers before school starts during Monday's 'Summer Block Party'

Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire. Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg.More >>
Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire. Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg.More >>
It was the Summer Block Party at Bend Gate Elementary School in Henderson on Monday.More >>
It was the Summer Block Party at Bend Gate Elementary School in Henderson on Monday.More >>
The project to remove lead from the soil in the Jacobsville neighborhood, which began 10 years ago, continues in 12 surrounding neighborhoods today.More >>
The project to remove lead from the soil in the Jacobsville neighborhood, which began 10 years ago, continues in 12 surrounding neighborhoods today.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Jail. Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Jail. Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night.More >>
Audubon Metals announced today that the aluminum producer will expand it's plant and add 39 full-time jobs.More >>
Audubon Metals announced today that the aluminum producer will expand it's plant and add 39 full-time jobs.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>