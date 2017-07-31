Students, parents meet teachers before school starts during Monday's 'Summer Block Party'

It was the Summer Block Party at Bend Gate Elementary School in Henderson on Monday.

Parents and students were able to explore the school and meet with teachers. There were also hot dogs and popsicles in the cafeteria.

Volunteers from Chapel Hill United Methodist Church were on hand to give students in need backpacks filled with school supplies. One volunteer says with school budgets being so low, help from the community is crucial.

"The school budgets are tight," explained Myrle Partridge, Chapel Hill United Methodist Church volunteer. "You hear stories about teachers having to dip into their own pockets to get supplies for kids, so yes it's crucial that we help out where we can because there's a real need for this. There's a real need and we're just happy to be able to do it."

Over 60 backpacks full of supplies were given to students as well as hundreds of pencils, notebooks, and other supplies.

