Lead removal project continues for Jacobsville neighborhood, surrounding areas

The project to remove lead from the soil in the Jacobsville neighborhood, which began 10 years ago, continues in 12 surrounding neighborhoods today.

Representatives from the EPA answered questions from affected residents at Central Library on Monday.

So far they've cleaned up 1,600 residential properties. By the time the project is complete in 2020, that figure will be about 4,000.

"That where we found the initial contamination and then as we started sampling we found that it covers a good chunk of Evansville," explained Jena Sleboda Braun of the EPA "It goes pretty far out."

The EPA says contamination is likely from old manufacturing companies dating back to the 1800s.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.