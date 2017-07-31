Lead removal project continues for Jacobsville neighborhood, surrounding areas

Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire. Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg.More >>
The project to remove lead from the soil in the Jacobsville neighborhood, which began 10 years ago, continues in 12 surrounding neighborhoods today.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Jail. Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night.More >>
Audubon Metals announced today that the aluminum producer will expand it's plant and add 39 full-time jobs.More >>
One local boarding business is taking all the precautions after potential cases popped up in the Tri State.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.More >>
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “Bunny 'n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a walk-in cooler at Molly Malone's off Montgomery Road Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.More >>
