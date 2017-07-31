5-year tradition continues for Whitesville Elementary teachers

One local boarding business is taking all the precautions after potential cases popped up in the Tri State.More >>
One local boarding business is taking all the precautions after potential cases popped up in the Tri State.More >>
Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire. Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg.More >>
Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire. Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg.More >>
Daviess County students are getting special deliveries, and it's not from the mail carrier.More >>
Daviess County students are getting special deliveries, and it's not from the mail carrier.More >>
The Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana and Elevate Ventures have entered into a new partnership with a focus on that entrepreneurial push for the area.The 3-year, 2.5-million-dollar deal will allow for Elevate Ventures to develop emerging and existing high-potential companies become Indiana-based and high performing.More >>
The Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana and Elevate Ventures have entered into a new partnership with a focus on that entrepreneurial push for the area.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Jail. Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Jail. Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
Mary Wanzer and Nick Griffith have an 8-year-old daughter, Chevy. But what they don't have anymore, is what used to be their home.More >>
Mary Wanzer and Nick Griffith have an 8-year-old daughter, Chevy. But what they don't have anymore, is what used to be their home.More >>
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.More >>
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.More >>