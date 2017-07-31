5-year tradition continues for Whitesville Elementary teachers

Daviess County students are getting special deliveries, and it's not from the mail carrier.

Whitesville Elementary teachers are popping by their students homes to say hello and deliver something important: golden tickets. These golden tickets are not getting them into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, but a close second, the classroom.

Each child also gets a drawstring bag with the school's "Whitesville Way" logo. It's a five-year tradition for this school.

Each year the school has a theme that they unveil during this event. This years theme is "One team, one goal, one family."

5th grade teacher Andrea Curran tells us this theme is special to them because it aligns with the school's three pillars.

"At Whitesville we're really a big family," explained Curran. "Our three pillars are family, leadership, and excellence, and so we really wanted to take that family theme and bring it in. We're a community school. Everyone's on the same team. We all are striving for that same goal. We're one big family working towards a collective."

Teachers will be out until 7:30 p.m., and the tradition picks up again on Tuesday. The first day of school is August 9.

