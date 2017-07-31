Boarding business concerned over potential dog flu

Has the dog flu made it's way to Indiana? One local boarding business is taking all the precautions after potential cases popped up in the Tri State.



The dog flu is very similar to the human flu. It is contagious and spreads easily.



Businesses like O'hairs Dog Daycare have to be safe in an effort to prevent the spread.



"We do board our day care dogs, we do a lot of socializing, training, a little bit of behavior modification," President Debbie Magenheimer explained.



Dozens of dogs can be there on any given day. In fact, their license allow for more than one hundred.



When Magenheimer learned of the dog flu possibly spreading to the Tri-State, she knew to wanted to stop out of state boarding for the time being.



"I haven't made a big deal out of it – just we're full, can't do it, sorry."



Magenheimer also says the canine flu started in the southern states. But as dogs travel with their owners, it has potentially made it's way up north to Indiana.



"I have heard of two diagnosis in this area," Magenheimer recalled.



"It's contagious, it can be fatal, usually isn't fatal."



Magenheimer is also taking other precautions. Their mobile vet is usually there on Wednesday. They have ordered a vaccine which it should be in early as Tuesday. Just like with humans, if your dog catches this flu, it's important to keep the isolated and get professional help.



"Keep them home, keep them hydrated – stay in close contact with your vet."



O'hairs dog day care does not have any flu cases.



The Indiana Board of Animal Health says canine flu cases do not have to be reported to them.

