Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana Partners with Elevate Ventures

The Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana and Elevate Ventures have entered into a new partnership with a focus on that entrepreneurial push for the area.

The three-year, $2.5 million deal will allow for Elevate Ventures to develop emerging and existing high-potential companies become Indiana-based and high performing. They coach business owners by analyzing their businesses, and provide access the capital and resources need to grow.

“The two prongs of it are one the Funding, which elevate does through a variety of different funds," explained Eric Steele. "Everything from small 5 to 20 thousand dollar investments all the way up through millions of dollars and the other piece of that is the coaching and the mentoring.”

Part of the funds are provided through the community and the rest will be through Elevate.

The Program is intended for business owners in Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties.

For more information about Elevate Ventures, click the following link: Elevate Ventures.

