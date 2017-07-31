News conference planned concerning Birdseye homicide - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

News conference planned concerning Birdseye homicide

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFIE WFIE
BIRDSEYE, IN (WFIE) -

Officials with the Dubois County Sheriff's Office say a news conference is planned concerning a homicide that happened July 19.

The news conference is set for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. 

Deputies say 49-year-old Darin Atkins was found dead in a home on Harts Gravel Road. 

The coroner says he had several skull fractures caused by a blunt force object. 

14 News plans to be at the news conference. We will pass along any updates as soon as we get them. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly