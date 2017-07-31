News conference planned concerning Birdseye homicide

Officials with the Dubois County Sheriff's Office say a news conference is planned concerning a homicide that happened July 19.

The news conference is set for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Deputies say 49-year-old Darin Atkins was found dead in a home on Harts Gravel Road.

The coroner says he had several skull fractures caused by a blunt force object.

14 News plans to be at the news conference. We will pass along any updates as soon as we get them.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.