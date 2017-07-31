Deputies hold news conference concerning Birdseye homicide

Officials with the Dubois County Sheriff's Office just held a news conference concerning a homicide that happened July 19.

Deputies say 49-year-old Darin Atkins was found dead in a home on Harts Gravel Road.

The coroner says he had several skull fractures caused by a blunt force object.

Authorities say several people were at Atkins' home before police were notified of his death.

