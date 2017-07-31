Evansville business hit by international scammers believed to be randomly attacked

An Evansville business was a victim of international scammers.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers as this investigation moves forward. Swift Athletics' address and phone number has been listed on false websites in attempts to gain consumer confidence.

Along downtown Main Street, for more than 10 years Swift Athletics has been in business. But for about the last year, BBB officials the store has fallen victim to scam.

The BBB says scammers are using the contact information of this accredited business, including their address and phone number on various phony websites. Consumers were sending their payment, but never receiving a product. In this case, specifically shoes.

"We don't sale online, we have a website, it's informational, it tells about us, our employees, it had road races, but we don't sell online," explained owner Graham Paxton.

To be clear, officials say this was not an internal hack. In fact, it appears this business was randomly selected by these hackers and customers should feel safe doing business here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.