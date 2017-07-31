Owensboro Public Schools looking to fill 5 open bus driver positions for new school year

Owensboro Public Schools are hiring five new drivers for the upcoming school year.

Signs, posted on the sides of buses, around town, have sparked a lot of interest in the positions.

Transportation officials tell us they are fully staffed with bus drivers for the start of school next week.

But they are looking to replenish their pool of relief drivers. These drivers have guaranteed hours and fill in as needed throughout the year.

Transportation Director Chris Gaddis tells us they plan to start the six to eight week training process next week.

"They're the first person that our child sees that's part of the school district every morning, and they're the last person that child sees when they drop them off at home, and they're often times the only person that is in the neighborhood," explained Gaddis.

Applications will be accepted all week. Click the following link for the application: Bus Driver open positions. If you'd like more information, call Owensboro Public Schools at, 270-686-1000.

