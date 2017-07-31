Victim in deadly Pike Co. fire identified

The name of the victim in Monday's deadly fire in Pike County has been released.

According to the sheriff's office, that person has been identified as 77-year-old Dorothy Kinman.

Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after 12 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1700 block of West C.R. 200 North, a few miles south of Petersburg.

According to Pike County Sheriff deputies, when they arrived a man and his daughter were seen standing outside the blaze, hysterical, but unhurt. Officials soon learned Kinman had gone back inside the fiery home to try and retrieve some items.

Kinman never made it back out.

We are told Indiana State Fire Marshals do not suspect foul play, they believe this was an accidental fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation though.

