One dead in Pike Co., IN Fire

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) -

Authorities in Pike County are investigating a deadly fire.

Deputies tell us a large fire broke out shortly after noon Monday at a home a few miles south of Petersburg. 

It happened in the 1700 block of West C.R. 200 North.

Deputies say one person was killed, and two people made it out alive.

We are working to get more information.

