Foundry Center for Arts hoping to develop, discover artistic skills

Learning and discovering a passion for arts, music, and theater isn't easy, so a Newburgh non-profit is now helping people develop artistic skills.

Once part of a Crossroads Christian Church, "The Foundry" is now it's own entity. Starting off as the Crossroads Worship Arts Academy back in 2013.

"We actually shut down the Crossroads workshop arts academy in fall of 2016 to re-brand, relaunch, and revision so we could move forward," The Foundry Director Scott Payton explained.

But an unthinkable turn on November 13, as leader David Reinhart, his mother, and daughter Sophie were all killed in a car accident.

"We had to stop, take some deep breaths and really reevaluate how we would proceed without David here to guide us," Payton recalled.

Now, with David's vision in mind, The Foundry Center for the Arts is open for all. Offering classes and triggering creative channels.

"She told David that's what people are when they come here, they're found and that's what artist need, a place to be found," explained Payton.

Now you can find the Foundry yourself because the doors opened earlier this summer off Belle Oaks Drive in Newburgh.

"We know he's looking down from heaven right now, clapping his hands and applauding the work were doing here and continuing on his legacy," Sara McAtee, David's sister, explained.

