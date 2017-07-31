Breaking: Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Ohio Co.

Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Webster County Jail.

Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night.

They say he was wearing a white t-shirt and gray jog pants.

If you see him, call 911.

Troopers say McKenney was in jail for rape and sodomy, and he should be considered dangerous.

An escape 2nd warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is considered to be dangerous. https://t.co/Tjvvs2qALT — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) July 31, 2017

