Breaking: Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Ohio Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Webster County Jail. 

Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold McKenney escaped Sunday night. 

They say he was wearing a white t-shirt and gray jog pants. 

If you see him, call 911.

Troopers say McKenney was in jail for rape and sodomy, and he should be considered dangerous. 

