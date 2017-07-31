MAC now sold at Dillard's in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

MAC now sold at Dillard's in Evansville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Eastland Mall Twitter Source: Eastland Mall Twitter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

There is now a place to buy MAC cosmetics in Evansville. 

Dillard's has been selling MAC since June. 

Monday, Eastland Mall tweeted there will be a grand opening on August 26. 

It will be from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. 

Up until now, the closest places to buy MAC were cities like Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville. 

