Registration open for EPD's Citizens Academy

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
From EPD flyer From EPD flyer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Registration is now open for the Evansville Police Fall Citizens Academy.

It's a free program for ages 15 and up. 

The Academy starts September 5 and runs for 10 weeks every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Click here for a registration form. 

There will be optional tours offered on Wednesday nights of Central Dispatch, Holly's House, VCSO Jail and EPD Firearms Simulator.

The agenda is as follows: 
September 5
-Chief’s Greeting
-Online Child Exploitation
-Crime Scene Unit
(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

September 12
-Narcotics Unit
(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

September 19
-K-9 Demonstration
-Shoot – Don’t Shoot Scenarios
-FOP PAL Camp
(Location – FOP PAL Camp)

September 2
-SWAT Team
-Crisis Negotiator
(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

October 3
-Meth Suppression Unit
-Crime Prevention Unit
(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

October 10
-Gang Task Force
-Firearms Program
(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

October 24
-Officer Selection Process
-Polygraph Examiner
-South West Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

October 31
-Domestic Violence Unit
-Sex Crime Unit
(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

November 7
-EVO Demonstration
-Bomb Squad
-Traffic Enforcement Unit
-Horse Patrol
-School Drug K-9
(Location – Roberts Stadium Lot)

November 14
-Juvenile Unit
-Internal Affairs
-Public Affairs
-Q & A with Chief, Mayor and Prosecutor
-Graduation
(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)
 

For more information contact
Evansville Police Department
15 NW MLK, JR. BLVD, Room 129
Evansville, IN 47708
ATTN: Debbie Hildebrandt

Phone 812-436-4948 or
dhildebrandt@evansvillepolice.com
www.evansvillepolice.com

