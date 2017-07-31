Registration open for EPD's Citizens Academy

Registration is now open for the Evansville Police Fall Citizens Academy.

It's a free program for ages 15 and up.

The Academy starts September 5 and runs for 10 weeks every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will be optional tours offered on Wednesday nights of Central Dispatch, Holly's House, VCSO Jail and EPD Firearms Simulator.

The agenda is as follows:

September 5

-Chief’s Greeting

-Online Child Exploitation

-Crime Scene Unit

(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

September 12

-Narcotics Unit

(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

September 19

-K-9 Demonstration

-Shoot – Don’t Shoot Scenarios

-FOP PAL Camp

(Location – FOP PAL Camp)

September 2

-SWAT Team

-Crisis Negotiator

(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

October 3

-Meth Suppression Unit

-Crime Prevention Unit

(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

October 10

-Gang Task Force

-Firearms Program

(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

October 24

-Officer Selection Process

-Polygraph Examiner

-South West Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

October 31

-Domestic Violence Unit

-Sex Crime Unit

(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)

November 7

-EVO Demonstration

-Bomb Squad

-Traffic Enforcement Unit

-Horse Patrol

-School Drug K-9

(Location – Roberts Stadium Lot)

November 14

-Juvenile Unit

-Internal Affairs

-Public Affairs

-Q & A with Chief, Mayor and Prosecutor

-Graduation

(Location – EPD Foundation Meeting Room – CK Newsome)



For more information contact

Evansville Police Department

15 NW MLK, JR. BLVD, Room 129

Evansville, IN 47708

ATTN: Debbie Hildebrandt

Phone 812-436-4948 or

dhildebrandt@evansvillepolice.com

www.evansvillepolice.com

