Home damaged by fire in Henderson Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A home has been damaged by fire in Henderson County.

It happened Monday morning on Bluff City Road.

Officials tell us everyone made it out of the house safely. 

They say the fire was contained to the kitchen and put out quickly. 

