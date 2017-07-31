KY parade committee to hear Confederate flag appeal

A parade committee will hear an appeal from the Sons of Confederate Veterans after a Kentucky city commission voted to limit participation in its Veterans Day parade to those representing the United States.

The Paducah Sun reports that the Veterans Day Parade Committee will hear the appeal for reinstatement Aug. 8. The Paducah City Commission had approved a resolution May 16 affirming and accepting the committee's position that participation be limited to those representing the flag of the United States and veterans of the United State armed forces.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans has participated in the parade in years past.

Commissioner Sarah Stewart Holland, who supported efforts to limit Confederate emblems' parade presence, said she plans on attending the meeting, as does local NAACP branch president J.W. Cleary.

