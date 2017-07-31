Back to School dates 2017

Here's a list of the first day of classes for schools around the Tri-State.

2017 BACK TO SCHOOL DATES:

Thursday, August 3rd:

Holy Redeemer Catholic School (Evansville)

Tuesday, August 8th:

Perry Central

Union Co.

Webster Co.

Annunciation Catholic School (Christ the King Campus) (Evansville)

Corpus Christi Catholic School (Evansville)

Good Shephard Catholic School (Evansville)

Holy Rosary Catholic School (Evansville)

Mater Dei High School

Reitz Memorial High School

St. Benedict Catholic School (Evansville)

St. Philip Catholic School (Evansville)

Wednesday, August 9th:

EVSC

Evansville Signature School

Evansville Day School

Warrick Co.

Hopkins Co.

South Spencer

Pike Co.

North Gibson Co.

East Gibson

Ohio Co.

Owensboro Public Schools

Daviess Co.

Owensboro Catholic Schools

Henderson Co.

Christ the King School (Madisonville)

St. Bernard Catholic School (Rockport)

St. James Catholic School (Haubstadt)

St. John the Baptist Catholic School (Newburgh)

St. Joseph Catholic School (Vanderburgh Co.)

St. Joseph Catholic School (Princeton)

St. Wendel Catholic School (St. Wendel)

Westside Catholic School (Evansville)

Hancock Co. Schools

McLean Co. Schools

Thursday, August 10th:

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools

Muhlenberg Co.

North Posey Co.

Mt. Vernon, IN

South Gibson Co.

Holy Cross Catholic School (Ft. Branch)

Holy Trinity Catholic School (Dubois Co.)

Resurrection Catholic School (Evansville)

St. Matthew Catholic School (Mt. Vernon, IN)

Sts. Peter and Paul (Haubstadt)

Monday, August 14:

Madisonville Community College

Henderson Community College

Brescia University

Owensboro Community & Technical College

Tuesday, August 15th:

Edwards County Community Unit School District #1 (CUSD #1)

Gallatin County Community Unit School District #7 (CUSD #7)

Wednesday, August 16th:

Wabash Community Unit School District #348 (Wabash County, IL)

Carmi-White Co. Community Unit School District #5 (White Co.)

Friday, August 18th:

Fairfield School District #112 (Center Street School & North Side School)

Monday, August 21st:

Ivy Tech Community College

Vincennes University

IU

Purdue

WKU

USI

Wednesday, August 23rd:

UK

UE

Oakland City University

