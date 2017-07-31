Back to School dates 2017

Enrollment starts this week for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.More >>
The cause for the majority affected by the outage is listed as a transmission line issue.More >>
Here's a list of the first day of classes for schools around the Tri-State...More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers told us they've cited a 17-year-old for criminal mischief in Warrick County.More >>
A Wayne County man drowned apparently trying to rescue two young girls at Rend Lake.More >>
Surprise! Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast Monday afternoon.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.More >>
The small plane crash that claimed four lives in Kunia is being invested by the National Transportation Safety Board.More >>
