Transmission line issue leaves more than 2,000 without power in Warrick Co.

More than 2,400 people were without power at one point Monday morning in Warrick County, many near the Boonville area.

Dispatchers tell us there were a few intersections where the traffic signals were not working. Specifically, at State Road 261 and 62 and at Alcoa Highway (or 261 South) and Main Street in Boonville.

[Vectren Outage Map]

There was also a pocket of outages south of Boonville on Yankeetown Road and another off Folsomville Road.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, nearly all of the customers had been restored.

The outage cause for the majority of the affected customers is listed as a transmission line issue.

