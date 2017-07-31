EVSC students head back to school next week

Enrollment starts this week for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

If your student has never enrolled in the district, or if you are transferring from another EVSC school, you will need to officially enroll before the first day of school.

[RELATED: Back to School dates 2017]

First, you need to know what school district you live in. That can be found on the EVSC website if you aren't sure. Then, To enroll a student you'll need to go in person to the school.

The parent or legal guardian must be there, You'll need a legal birth certificate and there will be some paperwork to fill out.

Basic contact information and the student's past health history.

You can get a jump start on that paperwork by downloading forms on the EVSC website and bringing them with you when you enroll.

A few other important things to know:

The kindergarten cut-off age is 5 years old before August 1st.

And if you are enrolling a high school student you'll need to make an appointment. Just call the school to do that.

If you have all of that covered, but need to know where and when your child's bus will pick them up, the EVSC has you covered.

There's an interactive map on their website where parents can put in their address and student info, a map with the pickup location and times will pop up.

The first day of school for EVSC is Wednesday, August 9.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.