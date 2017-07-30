Teen sparks social media backlash after driving through sunflower preserves

A local teenager is receiving backlash after videotaping him and friends driving through a local sunflower field, then posting it on social media.

It's illegal to damage property at a state hunting preserve, and we've learned the teen driver could be facing a judge for the act.

Indiana Conservation Officers told us they've cited a 17-year-old for criminal mischief in Warrick County.

We spoke to people who were visiting the popular sunflower field off of Boonville-New Harmony Road the day after the video was taken.

Every year, thousands of families come to sight-see the fields.

"We brought the children. The boys actually enjoyed it I think more than we did as adults," said Lacy Collins of Boonville. "They were wanting to go through it, and look at the flowers."

The sunflower fields at Bluegrass Fish & Wildlife Area are a hit in the Tri-State. Pictures can be seen all over social media.

But one teenager is getting more than just negative feedback after posting the video. You can hear a group of teens laughing inside a truck while illegally driving through one of the fields, trampling over the flowers.

Dozens of people replied to the teen's post over the weekend.

One person said, "I hope one day you realize how immature this is," and another Twitter user sarcastically added, "as long as you're cool messing with others enjoyment."

For families who enjoy the state property, it's all about practicing the golden rule.

"Our biggest thing with bringing the boys out here was to teach them how to respect what's around us and to follow the rules," said Collins, who was enjoying the fields with her family. "Be respectful of everybody's property. Sadly, most people don't even respect their own property, let alone, anybody else's."

DNR officials told us the sunflowers are planted to bring in more doves for hunting season.

Each wildflower planted at the preserves has a specific purpose. If you catch someone damaging park property, you're asked to report it.

You can call DNR at (812) 789-9538.

