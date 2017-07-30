Boomers sweep season series against Evansville

The Evansville Otters could not solve Schaumburg Sunday as the Boomers beat the Otters 9-3 in front of 2,226 at Bosse Field to complete a season sweep of Evansville.

The Schaumburg offense picked up where it left off from Saturday’s win, scoring three runs in the first inning.

Sean Godfrey hit a two-run RBI single to left to give the Boomers a 2-0 advantage and a passed ball allowed the Schaumburg lead to grow to 3-0.

Evansville answered with two runs in the bottom half as Jeff Gardner’s RBI single scored Josh Allen and John Schultz’s RBI ground out brought Dane Phillips home, making the score 3-2.

An RBI ground out by Andrew Brodbeck made it a 4-2 Boomers lead in the second.

The Otters made it a one-run game again in the third as Brandon Soat delivered an RBI single, scoring Schultz.

From there, the Boomers gradually pulled away.

Capitalizing with a small-ball approach, Brodbeck recorded a second RBI in the fourth with a fielder’s choice to give Schaumburg a 5-3 advantage.

In the fifth, Schaumburg took advantage of a defensive miscue by the Otters.

Godfrey and Ryan O’Malley reached base with back-to-back singles before a Phillips’ throwing error allowed both runners to score, increasing the Schaumburg lead to 7-3.

The Boomers added two more runs in the seventh.

Luc Rennie was handed the loss in the series finale after surrendering seven runs-four earned-in five innings. He allowed five hits and six walks while striking out five.

Michael Wood earned the win in relief for the Boomers. He allowed two walks and a hit in four innings out of the bullpen.

Starting Tuesday, Evansville begins a six-game road trip with a three-game series against the Normal Cornbelters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from The Corn Crib in Normal, Ill.

Fans can listen live to all road games on 91.5 FM WUEV. Lucas Corley (play-by-play) will provide coverage.

Evansville returns home to Bosse Field on Aug. 8 to open a series against the Florence Freedom, the first game of a six-game homestand.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters