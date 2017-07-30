IL man drowns in rescue attempt

A Wayne County man drowned apparently trying to rescue two young girls at Rend Lake.

The Franklin County Coroner said 37-year-old Jeremy Jelley dove into the water Friday around 8 p.m. in a rescue attempt.

Search crews spent a lot of the weekend looking for him.

Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, officers with IDNR recovered Jelley's body near where he disappeared.

We're told Jelley is from Geff, Illinois and was the father of three children.

An autopsy is scheduled for early this week.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.