VCSO: Man arrested after intentionally hitting friend with his car

One man has been arrested after officials said he intentionally struck his friend with his car.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near Shoshoni Lane and Cherokee Drive.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the victim had been riding with an acquaintance, 37-year-old Nicholas Heard, when they began arguing.

The victim said he grabbed Heard's keys, left the car, and began walking away. He said he remembered hearing a car engine rev and then remembered flying through the air after he was hit. Witnesses told deputies Heard fled the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim had abrasions, cuts, and a possible concussion.

Deputies began looking for Heard and found his car at his home on Meridian Avenue.

They said the front windshield was broken, and the car showed signs of an impact.

We're told Heard was arrested and is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and several outstanding bench warrants.

