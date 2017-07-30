Community helping PC Pound Puppies recover from thefts.

PC Pound puppies held a rummage sale at the Eagles lodge in Mount Vernon Saturday. It was supposed to lead up to their weekly adoption clinic at the Pet Food Center.

"We're always in the hole no matter how much money we take in. This was just a paltry amount, and we were just trying to have a fundraiser for our dogs. We need every dollar," said PC Pound Puppies President Brenda Vanderver.

Vanderver said every dollar counts at these fundraisers. Those donations give the dogs food, shots, and shelter. Some of those dollars never made it to the group because someone stole items meant for the rummage sale.

"We put so much of our own time, money, effort into finding homes for every one of these dogs. Somebody steals food, they're hungry. But somebody steals something like this?" said Ron Manning, a volunteer.

Manning said he donated his time and money to PC Pound Puppies for the last nine years.

"I'm kinda harsh when it comes to stealing. I'd rather break something than have somebody steal it from me," Manning said.

Vanderver said people have stepped forward to help them recover, but to get those losses back, she'll have to host more fundraisers.

If you have information, call the police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.