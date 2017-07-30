SIAC Names Male and Female Athletes of the Year

At the Celebration of Champions Sunday the SIAC named Bosse's Kiara Bailey as female Athlete of the Year. Castle's Jack Nunge and Mater Dei's Kurtis Wilderman were Co-Male Athletes of the Year.

The 2016-2017 SIAC All-Sports Champion was Castle High School with 1695 points. Memorial was second with 1585 points, Mater Dei took third with 1385 points.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.