SIAC Names Male and Female Athletes of the Year

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

At the Celebration of Champions Sunday the SIAC named Bosse's Kiara Bailey as female Athlete of the Year. Castle's Jack Nunge and Mater Dei's Kurtis Wilderman were Co-Male Athletes of the Year.

The 2016-2017 SIAC All-Sports Champion was Castle High School with 1695 points. Memorial was second with 1585 points, Mater Dei took third with 1385 points.

