Ann Li wins the Women's Hospital Tennis Classic

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Ann Li wins her first ITF Pro Circuit singles title defeating Marcela Zacarias in 3 sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-3).

