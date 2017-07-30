Pie Pan closes its doors for remodeling, new GM taking over

A beloved local restaurant is closing its doors. The Pie Pan on North Park Drive has served Evansville for over four decades.

The restaurant's interior hasn't changed since.

All that is going to change with plans to remodel for a more modern look.

Pie Pan's owner of 35 years is retiring, and a new general manager is taking over.

We're told the loyalty shown for Pie Pan over the years is what makes it a special business in the Tri-State.

We're told the restaurant is set to reopen after Labor Day weekend.

