Congressman Comer pushes for help from Washington to build I-69 bridge

Congressman James Comer is pushing for help from Washington to help build the I-69 bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky.

Comer said at his town hall on Saturday he hopes the project is included in a proposed infrastructure bill by President Donald Trump.

He has also voiced his concerns with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Comer said those are his biggest focus when it comes to infrastructure spending in his congressional district.

President Trump's infrastructure bill would cost around $1 trillion.

Comer has two more town halls in the next few days. You can find out more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.