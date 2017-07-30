Dozens of volunteers assist with Vanderburgh Co. Fair cleanup - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Dozens of volunteers assist with Vanderburgh Co. Fair cleanup

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

It's not everyone's favorite activity at the Vanderburgh County Fair, but someone has to do it: cleanup day. 

Dozens of volunteers assisted vendors to get all their merchandise out of the 4H center. 

Everything was either loaded into cars or stored in a trailer for the rest of the summer. 

It took hours to finish up and was an all-hands-on-deck effort. 

